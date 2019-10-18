Smallanyana skeletons are shaking, rattling and rolling

Old songs sound best

Don't you guys miss the good old days of Msholozi, mara?

Vera certainly does. No, not because of his trademark giggles, his fondness for singing his way out of trouble or his penchant for midnight cabinet reshuffles which were allegedly inspired by curry dinner dates with a family that used to reside at an alleged shebeen in Saxonwold.

No, Vera misses him because things were really simple during his time. One could easily tell the bad guys from the not-so-bad ones.

Under this New Dawn of McBuffalo, everyone seems to have a smallanyana skeleton or two.

Feet of clay

Take the DA, the party that has positioned itself as the Mamelodi Sundowns of fighting corruption in this country. They were the anti-corruption crusaders even ANC cadres ran to at night if they wanted to expose one scandal or another involving powerful ANC chiefs. But these days it looks like DA members may soon be running to the Zondo commission to do an Agrizzi on each other.

Who would have thought that someday a DA mayor, in this case Johannesburg's Herman Mashaba, would accuse former leader Tony Leon of pressuring the DA-led city to give him business?

Kubi kula DA.