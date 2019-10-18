'I'm living my best life as footballer' - Thembi Kgatlana

Thembi Kgatlana burst into the broader South African football landscape three years ago, and as a striker, she had the precision and nonchalance of a seasoned sniper.

Since then, the pint-sized player has continued to relentlessly pile on the plaudits.

It was mostly thanks to the goals the 23-year old scored that Banyana Banyana qualified to turn up at a Fifa Women's World Cup for the first time, and once they arrived in France earlier this year, it was through her boot that they registered their first goal at the tournament.

The tournament was a baptism of fire for Banyana, but Kgatlana, who had been plying her trade in the United States for the Houston Dash until then, soon packed her bags and headed for China, where she now plays for Beijing BG Phoenix.

When observers expressed surprise at her decision to opt for the Far East, instead of any of the more established bastions of the women's game like France or Sweden, her fearlessness and willingness operate outside her comfort zone when she said she wanted to be part of the growth that is taking place there.

"The league they have there is growing. There are a couple of Africans that are already there. It's a market that's growing and they're attracting a lot of Africans. Most of the times in the leagues we are not easily accepted. You first have to have a lot of achievements before someone gives you an opportunity. I'm living my best life now in terms of exploring my football and if a team wants to give me a job I go wherever I need to go."