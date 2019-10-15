Mzwandile Masina's comments exposes his ignorance

President Cyril Ramaphosa is out in London with his team hard at work presenting a case for SA and the continent as attractive investment destinations.

They are not doing so because foreign direct investment is nice to have. It is actually imperative if Africa's economy is to grow fast. Given our current status as the poorest continent in the world, and the fact that the gap between us and the richest nations seems to be widening, growing Africa's economy should be a priority of every elected public representative.

Given how the economies of the world have become interdependent over the last four decades, this economic growth cannot happen through us shutting ourselves out of international trade and pretending that we can produce everything we need within the confines of our borders.

It is therefore troubling that at the time when the likes of Ramaphosa are out there fighting to have the continent get its fair share of international trade, we still have politicians in key executive positions who believe that we can isolate ourselves all the way to prosperity.