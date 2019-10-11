Really now, where are blacks going?

Okay, there is no denying that that brand new #IAmStaying Facebook page has taken SA by storm.

I have been part of plenty initiatives through the same social media platform, including #TotalShutDown and other significant movements that did not enjoy the massive support shown by good-meaning patriotic citizens who rally in support of the few privileged reconsidering their option to emigrate.

I say the "few privileged" because I have to be honest here and admit to my narrow-minded approach when it comes to the exact part of society that is considering and perhaps can afford a move and emigration to better corners of the world. I say this because I have been throat deep in conversations with my white friends (and random acquaintances) about the topic.

I have always taken the opportunity to remind most that I, and almost all my peers, were raised by a generation of oppressed people who did not have the means, or opportunity to leave the country.