Twitter divided over Mpho Letsholonyane and that 'Jesus is Shangaan' video
Sportscaster Mpho Letsholonyane may have apologised, but she continues to dominate the Twitter's trends list as scores try to make sense of the anger fuelled by the now deleted "Jesus is Shangaan" video she posted earlier on the platform.
Mpho shared a cartoon video which shows a Jesus character who attempts to commit suicide after he learns from DNA results that he is Shangaan and not the son of God. After finding out, 'Jesus' walks out and complains about how people will undermine him because he's Shangaan.
When he gets home, he attempts to scrub away his “Shangaaness”, before writing a suicide note. The video has been on YouTube for seven years, has been viewed more than 1-million times and was shared on the platform by Mdu Comic in 2012 as an episode of the popular Izikhokho Show.
While some tweeps were offended by Mpho sharing the video, others have come to her defence to say the creator of the video must feel the heat and not Mpho.
Here are some of the reactions.
For:
Tsek Tsonga people can chill. This shit is funny and sis Mpho did nothing wrong, she simply shared it!— National Spokesperson of amaXhosa✊ (@LuRaWenu) October 10, 2019
Its all fun when yall make fun of Xhosas but when the favour is returned you Cry fowl??
Tsek! Tsek! Tsek! Tsek! Tsek! Tsek! to all Tsongas catching Feelings.#Amashangane
? this video is like 4/5 years old. Why are South Africans like this. First it was the Fergusons now it's Mpho. Y'all are also bullying celebrities. https://t.co/drHQX5AZ90— Dr Lala Sibiya (@sibiya_dr) October 10, 2019
Mpho Letsholonyane must send me that video so I can post it on her behalf and see if I'll get a backlash like her but then that's because she's a celebrity right? It it was not a famous person who posted it,there wouldn't be so much unnecessary noise... pic.twitter.com/6faLCPpQtT— Sundowns Fanatic ? (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 10, 2019
Metro FM has to discipline Mpho Letsholonyane ASAP. We can't have radio personalities who encourage tribalism. People die as result of tribalism. We can't let her get away with this— Nandi?Cakes (@CakesNandi) October 10, 2019
Against:
I'm Tsonga too and I find that video funny af. I honestly don't see any need of catching feelings over such things. It's just a joke vanu va hosi?#Hands_off_Mpho— The-Majesty_Super (@super_majesty) October 10, 2019
The only thing that video would mean is that even Jesus would rather die than be a Shangaan... That post says a lot about Mpho.— ?Sagittarius With Scorpio Tendencies? (@AubzThe_1st) October 10, 2019
I don’t understand why people of other tribes think it’s right to tell us (Tsonga and Shangaan people) how to feel about this Mpho issue. You are like white people who tell blacks that kaffir is just a word. It’s not! Do not tell us how to feel. Mpho must go— Queen Nzinga (@nsukuvalentia) October 10, 2019
