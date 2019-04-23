Botswana bans Bridgette Radebe

Botswana has banned the wife of a South African minister, who is also a sister of a powerful mining tycoon and the president’s sister-in-law, from entering the country visa-free, according to documents seen by AFP on Tuesday.

A document issued by Botswana’s Immigration minister Magang Ngaka Ngaka on April 17, 2019, said South African energy minister Jeff Radebe’s wife Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe must “obtain a visa to enter Botswana".

The official reason for the move is not given, but local media have accused her of meddling in Botswana’s politics.

Motsepe-Radebe, 59, is president of the South African Mining Development Association. She is also the older sister of billionaire Patrice Motsepe, and of South Africa’s first lady, Tshepo Motsepe.