Cooperation will benefit all of Africa

We hope the message of peace and unity from President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart reached the intended audience.

As Ramaphosa hosted President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, he reiterated SA's commitment to African unity and respect for human rights.

The meeting to strengthen trade relations and social cohesion between the two nations took place after weeks of violent attacks on foreign nationals, which saw about 300 Nigerians being evacuated.

Locals assaulted foreigners, looted and burnt their shops after accusing them of peddling drugs, among other crimes, in their communities.

Buhari did not mince his words as he called on his countrymen living in SA to abide by the laws of the country.