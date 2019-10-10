WATCH: Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home raided by Hawks, Asset Forfeiture Unit

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit swooped on several properties, including the home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, early on Thursday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the early morning raids were conducted simultaneously on several properties, including Gumede's Umhlanga home and properties in Zimbali and Amanzimtoti.

She said the seizure of property, luxury cars and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime was in relation to Gumede’s multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case.