WATCH: Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home raided by Hawks, Asset Forfeiture Unit

By Yasantha Naidoo - 10 October 2019 - 08:22

The Hawks raided properties owned by former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede on October 10 2019. Various assets such as luxury cars and cash were seized as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit swooped on several properties, including the home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, early on Thursday morning. 

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the early morning raids were conducted simultaneously on several properties, including Gumede's Umhlanga home and properties in Zimbali and Amanzimtoti.

She said the seizure of property, luxury cars and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime was in relation to Gumede’s multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case.

Kara said Gumede's property was not seized, as she was renting the home.

The former mayor faces a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender in relation to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract awarded in 2016. 

The homes of her co-accused, including former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former eThekwini supply chain head Sandile Ngcobo and businessman Robert Aboo were also raided.

This is a developing story.

