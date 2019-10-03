President's message of hope not striking a chord with SA's youth

There is a seeming contrast between the upbeat tone of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inaugural weekly message about the country's prospects and the attitudes of young people.

Ramaphosa was candid about not meeting expectations. He conceded that the widespread change he promised has not yet come. The pace of change is slow and grinding.

But his message is another call for citizens to be patient. He is not admitting failure, nor is he saying that the ANC-led government is not up to the task. He is saying that change is still on the horizon.

"After a decade of low growth and deepening poverty, people are looking for signs of progress in tackling the many challenges confronting our country," Ramaphosa said.

Young people are questioning the value of being active citizens, of making the effort to participate in democratic processes and platforms. They do not see why they should hold out for something better. They are not looking out for signs of progress because they are struggling to believe in it.