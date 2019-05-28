Speech the standard to hold him by

We should all take heed of City Press editor Mondli Makhanya's warning about giving President Cyril Ramaphosa a messianic status.

The president is a huge improvement on his predecessor and has indeed brought back that feeling of hope about the country's future, but he is not infallible.

It is therefore important that in supporting his effort to turn the country's fortunes around, especially on the economic front, we remain vigilant as society.

However it was wonderful listening to his well-crafted speech following his inauguration on Saturday. Here was a president who did not only speak about hope, but acknowledged our current problems and pledged towards working to solve them.

Where others would have been tempted to talk about the ANC's successes in government over the past 25 years, Ramaphosa admitted to unacceptable high levels of unemployment especially among the youth.