Here's how to become an usher

03 October 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/stylephotographs.

Ushers take the tickets, sell or hand out programmes and escort patrons to their seats in cinemas, theatres, sports stadiums and other places of public entertainment.

Ushers may refuse admission to persons who do not have tickets or who are improperly dressed; they may count and record the number of tickets collected and give pass-outs to patrons.

They need to make sure that only people with the proper credentials are allowed to enter press boxes. They may run errands for patrons such as fetching refreshments or helping them find lost items.

They also direct people to telephones and restrooms. They also have to keep order and direct patrons to exits as quickly as possible in emergencies.

Due to the nature of the work, ushers are expected to be on their feet most of the time and sometimes to remain standing during a show.


Personal Requirements

  • Able to get along well with all kinds of people
  • Tactful and courteous
  • Emotional stability
  • Neat and well-groomed
  • Pleasant personality
  • Fully bilingual
  • Reliable
  • Good health and have stamina
  • Well-modulated voice

