South Africa

Loftus stadium in Pretoria gears up for presidential inauguration

By Aphiwe Deklerk - 25 May 2019 - 09:30
South African Defence Force (SANDF) members prepare for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu

Scores of South Africans and international dignitaries were making their way into Loftus Stadium ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event in Pretoria, in a first for South Africa. Traditionally, the event is hosted at the Union Buildings but Ramaphosa chose to deviate from the norm.

Around 3200 members of the public are expected to attend and will be bussed in from pick up points in and around Pretoria.

Parliamentarians, MECs, premier, mayors, sports personalities, international guests and heads of state will also be part of the programme.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his speech around 11am and it will be preceded by live music and entertainment.   

