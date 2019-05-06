Ramaphosa asks for voters' 'love back'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's final push for a decisive ANC victory in Wednesday's polls saw him apologise publicly yesterday for the party's past mistakes and promising tough action against corruption if he is re-elected.

Addressing over 60,000 supporters at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, and millions more who watched live on television, Ramaphosa also vowed not to appoint in his new government individuals involved in corruption and state capture.

The ANC goes to Wednesday's general election with its image battered by a series of corruption scandals involving its senior members.

While many in the party had hoped that Ramaphosa's victory over a faction led by then president Jacob Zuma at the ANC's Nasrec conference in 2017 would help the party retain its dominance of electoral politics, revelations of corruption involving ANC leaders in the Bosasa scandal and state capture seem to have turned some of the voters against the ANC.

In a bid not to lose those voters, and to ensure that the ANC retains its majority in the National Assembly, Ramaphosa apologised for the party's past "mistakes", promising that his new government will be intolerant of corruption.