Introduction of GEC could cripple the school system

"Education is the most powerful weapon, which you can use to change the world," Nelson Mandela said.

SA, our beloved country, is where it is today because of the sacrifices many fallen and still living heroes made.

Even during the hard times of the atrocious apartheid regime, they fought while studying because they understood the value and importance of education.

That culture of learning has brought us many black graduates and an ever-increasing rate of registered students in various institutions of higher learning.

The gains of those fallen and living heroes and heroines could be rendered useless today if we shift the goal posts another inch, so to speak, by entertaining the widely reported proposal of the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga.

First it was the lowering of the pass mark to 30% and now she is considering grade 9 being the second school exit qualification with a General Education Certificate.