The minister of basic education‚ Angie Motshekga‚ told delegates attending the SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) national congress this week that a draft framework for the General Education Certificate (GEC) had been developed.

During her budget speech earlier this year she also alluded to the introduction of a GEC.

This means that high school pupils who pass the GEC would get a national qualification similar to the matric certificate.

The department plans to implement the certificate to help pupils choose a "curriculum stream" for grades 10 to 12. They can opt to follow either the academic‚ technical vocational or technical occupational stream.

Technical vocational and technical occupational streams refer broadly to skills training for the labour market.

The technical vocational stream includes construction‚ woodwork‚ electronics‚ automotive‚ fitting and machining‚ welding and metalworking.

The technical occupational stream includes agricultural studies‚ arts and crafts‚ office administration‚ hairdressing and beauty care‚ as well as hospitality studies.

Prof Felix Maringe‚ head of the Wits School of Education‚ said a school-leaving certificate should be an acknowledgement of accomplishment and readiness to tackle the next levels of education.

"The one being proposed does neither of the two. Young people who have no ambition to matriculate are being offered an opportunity to leave with a valueless piece of paper‚ unvalued by employers and by higher education institutions‚ not to mention by society."