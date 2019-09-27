South Africa

Mzwanele Manyi on grade 9 exit: 'Those who voted ANC are complicit in this mess'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 27 September 2019 - 12:09
Mzwanele Manyi said the proposal to allow children to leave school in grade 9 was a throwback to apartheid.
Mzwanele Manyi said the proposal to allow children to leave school in grade 9 was a throwback to apartheid.
Image: Gallo Images

The department of basic education's announcement that pupils as young as 15 will soon be able to leave school with government-approved qualifications has been met with a massive backlash by the public. 

Education minister, Angie Motshekga broke the news on Thursday during her address at the ninth Sadtu national congress which was held at Nasrec.

Motshekga said her department was working on introducing multiple qualifications which would include a General Education Certificate (GEC), which will be awarded to pupils leaving school at the completion of grade 9.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) head of policy Mzwanele Manyi said the ANC government was failing the youth by keeping the legacy of  apartheid alive.

Manyi expressed his dismay on Twitter, saying those who voted for the ANC were “complicit in this mess”. 

The conversation got heated as some agreed with the department's move. Manyi, however, stood his ground, saying children will use these qualifications to seek work, saying this would be a disaster.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
X