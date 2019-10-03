Zimbabwean women struggle to shake off sex-for-land corruption

Catherine Mazorodze was overworked and tired when she quit her job as a farmworker in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland province.

No job meant she was also homeless, along with her grandmother with whom she had shared a small home provided by the farm’s owners. Mazorodze jumped at the opportunity to get a small plot of land of her own — distributed by the leaders of Chisumbanje, her village — but soon realised there was a price to pay.

“The traditional leader of the area told me I was young and not entitled to allocated land, since it was meant to benefit the elderly,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.

“He blatantly said if I wanted a piece of land ... I had to have sex with him. Out of desperation and poverty, I agreed to his terms,” the 37-year-old said. Land is unevenly distributed in Zimbabwe and women, particularly in rural areas, are largely treated as dependants of men, not as landholders or farmers in their own right, according to the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization.

Mazorodze said she was not the only one to be forced to offer sex for land out of desperation, adding that most women she knows are too embarrassed to speak out about their experiences.

She is a victim of sextortion, a growing form of corruption that forces women to offer sexual services in exchange for land, employment or job opportunities, according to Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ), an anti-corruption charity.