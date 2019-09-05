EFF takes legal action against Post Office, communications minister over Uyinene's rape, murder
The EFF is taking legal action against the SA Post Office and the minister of communications following the rape and murder of a University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The party leader Julius Malema said that Post Office should have known that the man accused of rape and murder of Mrwetyana had previous charges against him.
“The killer of Uyinene was an employee of Post Office and it is alleged that he had a criminal record and a history of murder,” said Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema held a news conference at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on September 5 2019. Malema spoke widely and in depth about the current gender-based violence and xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa.
PODCAST | Newsroom divided over gender-based violence
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
“A responsible government and employer should have known this. By employing a person with a criminal record, the minister and the government were assuming the risk of such an incident happening against any member of the public.”
A man accused of Mrwetyana’s murder has been arrested and has reportedly confessed to the crimes against her. He is said to have lured her to the Post Office in Cape Town long after it had closed and upon her arrival hit her on the head with a scale.
The man’s house has since been burnt to ashes by the angry community. Malema said that they have taken a decision to go after the Post Office and the minister because the safety of people who visit the establishment lies with them.
“We have assembled a legal team to take legal action on the Post Office and the minister of communication.
“This is because the safety of those who are serviced by the Post Office is the responsibility of the Post Office and the minister of communication,” said Malema. He said the EFF legal team, led by Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, will make contact with Mrwetyana’s family.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.