EFF takes legal action against Post Office, communications minister over Uyinene's rape, murder

The EFF is taking legal action against the SA Post Office and the minister of communications following the rape and murder of a University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The party leader Julius Malema said that Post Office should have known that the man accused of rape and murder of Mrwetyana had previous charges against him.

“The killer of Uyinene was an employee of Post Office and it is alleged that he had a criminal record and a history of murder,” said Malema.