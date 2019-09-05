Gender protesters boo Ramaphosa and refuse to sing national anthem

Thousands of Capetonians refused to sing the national anthem and booed President Cyril Ramaphosa when they gathered outside parliament on Thursday to protest about gender violence.

Instead, they chanted “Enough is enough” as the uprising sparked by the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana took its latest turn.

When Ramaphosa emerged to accept a memorandum from protesters, all of them dressed in black, he was jeered when he promised “action” to stem the pain of women.