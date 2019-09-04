Lawlessness in SA knows no bounds

Home Affairs should shoulder bulk of the blame. It's been said many times that our borders are porous. Border officials who take bribes and let in dangerous undocumented foreign nationals should be ashamed too.

Reports that police minister Bheki Cele will be meeting izinduna because most looters are reported to be coming from hostels aren't completely surprising. Just like taxi operators, hostel dwellers have been treated with kids gloves by government for so long.

What happened to plans of turning hostels into family units? Those looters and foreigners who commit all sorts of crimes are two side of the same coin. It's just that they haven't exchanged notes.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville