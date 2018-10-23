Doctor opens first 24-hour clinic

A 37-year-old doctor has opened the first 24-hour clinic in Cradock, Eastern Cape.

Dr Nosimphiwo Peni said the small town relied on one hospital which usually had a shortage of doctors because of better opportunities in big cities such as Port Elizabeth and East London.

"If a patient needs any kind of private care they need to travel hours to another town or city to see a private doctor."

This inspired the married mother of five, four of whom are adopted, and former correctional services medical officer to open what she calls a pilot clinic.

"A lot of my patients who knew me from the hospital are so happy that they can come and see me in an emergency."

Peni did not want to take out a loan, so she decided to turn her doctor's rooms into a clinic which officially launched at the beginning of this month.

"Because I haven't been able to hire any other doctors yet, I live at the premises in case of an emergency. That way if something happens, then I will be there for my patients."