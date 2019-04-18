Road Accident Fund to be scrapped amid calls for third-party insurance

Mnisi said under the new scheme, fault would not be considered on the part of the claimant or other persons involved in an accident. The focus would instead be on how the claimant was immediately assisted.

"This no-fault scheme will create a new era of socio-economic balance and will also remove the unintended negative consequences and financial burden on the families of the wrongdoer," he said.

The proposed scheme would provide a social safety net, based on social security principles, to those injured in road crashes and to the dependants of breadwinners killed as a result of crashes.

Unlike the RAF system, RABS payments will be made directly to claimants, medical and healthcare service providers, according to the department.

"RABS will furthermore continue to indemnify those responsible for road crashes from civil liability," said Mnisi.

While the department is on a mission to scrap the fund, it said nothing about the prospects of saving on petrol as the scheme would still rely on the fuel levy. It will provide benefits for medical expenses, income support, family support and funeral benefits.

The Capitalist Party recently advocated for the RAF to scrapped and replaced with compulsory third-party insurance. It argued that this would lead to a decrease in the petrol price of about R2 a litre, in addition to motorists not having to pay hefty insurance premiums for their vehicles.

"Third-party insurance is more affordable, less than R500 a year. It will cut at least R2 per litre from the petrol price immediately and private insurance companies will compete to provide the best price to make a profit," explained the party’s Louis Nel on Twitter.

According to the party, in an event where a pedestrian is hit by an insured vehicle, they would be compensated by the insurer and paid for by motorists.