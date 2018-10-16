Motorists, commuters feel heat as more fuel hikes loom

South Africans will have to brace themselves for a series of steep fuel price increases in the next few months as the cost of crude oil will continue to rise while the economy struggles.

Commuters who rely on the taxi industry, and are already struggling in a tough economic environment, will be hard-hit unless the government steps in.

Just this month, we have seen record fuel price increases of 99c for petrol and R1.24 for diesel that pushed fuel prices close to - and over - R17 per litre in some cases.

There is no indication that next month will be any better, as the Central Energy Fund data shows there is already an under recovery of 37c per litre of petrol and 59c per litre for diesel.

To add insult to injury, it is speculated that the crude oil price may soon reach $100 (about R1448) per barrel.

These steep price increases are starting to push access to transport for our most vulnerable communities out of reach. SA has historically developed by pushing our poorer communities to the peripheries of the cities, while only those who can afford it live closer to the business centres and their workplaces.

Petrol price increases rob poorer communities of one of their most urgent human rights - earning a living for themselves.

However, while the poor state of the rand and high crude oil prices play a role in high petrol prices, our current steep fuel price is mainly caused by government fuel taxes and levies for the Road Accident Fund (RAF).