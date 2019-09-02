Mother relives daughter's murder, 23 years later

For the remaining families of femicide victims, emerging on the other side of the havoc that this violent act wreaks is a hard, debilitating slog.

Sifting through the ashes, they speak of self-blame about their perceived failure to prevent it, why they did not recognise the signs which in retrospect seem abundantly clear, and even questioning whether the family should have allowed her to get married in the first place.

That was Violet Matshelo's experience. Her daughter Malebogo, better known as Blondie, a 20-year-old mother of an 11-month old boy, was murdered by her husband 23 years ago in her mother's house. She has moments where she feels like she failed because she could not keep her daughter safe.

The husband, Martin Tawana, took his life moments after shooting Malebogo.

Matshelo, 63, remembers that day, March 3 1995, vividly. She arrived home from work to find carnage, traumatised neighbours who wouldn't meet her eye, first responders, and her first-born sprawled in her bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to her body.