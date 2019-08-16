Women's Day only serves to remind of the struggle women still go through

Last Thursday, on the eve of Women's Day, Sowetan carried a story which has an extract stating: "South African women are seemingly under siege as they are generally underpaid, under-represented and are likely to be killed by their intimate partners.

"As the country marks Women's Day tomorrow, despite many strides and having one of the most progressive laws and policies on women empowerment and development, SA women still largely remain on the periphery in business, government and leadership in general."

As someone who works in media, hardly a day goes by without having contact with a story that depicts the brutal murder of a woman.

Imagine how many are not recorded and then recognise that even the chilling statistics are just the tip of the iceberg.