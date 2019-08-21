Men can destroy trash tag by standing up to violence meted on women

Have you stopped another man from insistently catcalling a woman? Has another man aggressively pursued a woman even after her first and affirmative "no" in your presence? Has your mate explicitly or implicitly made sexual innuendos to a woman in your presence and you laughed it off as charm?

Have you just carried on dancing as one of your buddies squeezed a woman's behind at a bar or club?

If you have answered "yes" to at least one of these questions, then welcome to the #MenAreTrash club.

The above is a simple but damning criterion that I implore all men around the world deploy as a litmus test for our trashiness. As we edge closer to the end of Women's Month, I believe it would be amiss for a father of two beautiful daughters to not address the surge of violence against women in South Africa and the world over.

Perhaps the best place to start this conversation is by honouring the late icon - prolific author, activist and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison - whose incredible works included Beloved and a plethora of social commentary. Morrison died on August 5 at the age of 88.