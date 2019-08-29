Wife killer Hector Sipho Mdletshe given life sentence

A 44-year-old Soweto man who shot and killed his wife has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

Hector Sipho Mdletshe was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Nomsa Hilda Mbuyisa in broad daylight at a taxi rank in Soweto last year.

He was also sentenced to five years in prison for attempted murder of Alfred Mbuyisa and to another five years for attempting to murder his own son Mthunzi Mbuyisa.

In handing down the sentence in the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, Judge Tony Thobane said Mdletshe showed no remorse or emotions. He said it was not surprising because he planned the murder and executed it.

"Mr Mdletshe, it is aggravating that you killed Nomsa in cold blood in full view of the public. Her life was taken needlessly and you've shown no remorse. Society must be rid of the likes of you who are perpetrators of extreme violence and are a menace.