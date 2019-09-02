Heartless MPs ignore stark reality

The national fiscus is buckling under lower tax revenue; higher debt and rising demands for better services from the population.

Unemployment is on the rise, which means more families and individuals may look to social welfare for survival.

Employers, both in the private and public sectors, are often at pains trying to convince their employees to accept below-inflation increases - that's if those workers are lucky enough to be promised salary raises at all.

Since the global economic meltdown of 2008, successive finance ministers have appealed for belt-tightening from South Africans. All of this because our economy is in an unhealthy state.

Yet the reaction of some MPs to the suggestion that our well-paid public representatives, who each earn between R1.2m and R2.4m a year, should have some of their benefits reduced seems to suggest they live in a different world from ours.

The Sunday Times yesterday reported that some of the MPs are threatening to resist proposals by the independent commission for remuneration of public office bearers that would see them lose some of the benefits they currently enjoy.