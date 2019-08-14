Politics costs soccer fans public lecture on democracy

Another blow to democracy. The last rock has been catapulted by politics of sycophancy and incompetency that saw some of the strategic installation handed down to economic illiterates.

Last week, I penned how our most notable sport by spectator numbers, soccer, contributed to democratising the state and creating harmonious relationships amongst rival fans, whilst strengthening accountability internally.

This significant driver of democracy in SA for reasons of plunder, state capture and mismanagement, has now been blocked out by the public broadcaster from millions of fans' homes.

Engaging with democracy in a practical and entertaining way is vanishing from the South African scene. Edutainment and statistical analysis that came on your screen through excellent commentary by non-statisticians has disappeared, leaving South Africans less numerate.

Jimmy Tau, the former Kaizer Chiefs captain, would take you through the match statistics and relative positioning of players, a matter of both geometry and statistics feat.

One through which children can study statistics and work out probabilities and geometry.