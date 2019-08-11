'Skeem Saam' actress claims assault at Pretoria restaurant

Skeem Saam actress Neo Ramitshana has claimed she was assaulted by a bouncer at a Pretoria restaurant but its owners say CCTV footage of the incident tells a different story.

The police have confirmed that a case of common assault was opened at the Brooklyn police station.

But a spokesperson for the restaurant told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE it was willing to hand over video footage to the police to show their bouncer was the one who was attacked.

Ramitshana, who is six months pregnant, posted on her Facebook page about the alleged incident at Altitude Bar in Time Square, Menlyn, on Friday night.

"I'm so disgusted, outraged and hurt! What a way to conclude one's Women's Day!," she said in her post on Saturday.

She said she had been craving "wors & pap" and asked her sister, Malebo, to accompany her to the establishment.

"I also thought it would be an excellent way to celebrate Women's Day," said Ramitshana, who is known for her role as Botshelo on the daily SABC 1 soap opera.