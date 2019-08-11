Miss SA unshaken by Metro FM poll

Zozibini Tunzi is not shaken by the controversial Metro FM poll that questioned her beauty after she was crowned the new Miss SA.

The radio station has apologised over a poll that was uploaded on Twitter on Saturday morning asking if 25-year-old Tunzi was “stunning”, “just ok” or “wrong choice”.

Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, the public relations graduate from Tsolo, Eastern Cape, said beauty is subjective and she will be bothered if the poll questioned her intelligence instead.

“People have been sending me screenshots of it [the poll] and it’s a bit sad. People have their opinion and it is what it is.

“Beauty is subjective. You look different to different people, which is why beauty is not even a thing for me.

“If you say to me that ‘you are ugly’ I don’t even care. I’d be more affected if someone said I wasn’t smart. Then I would have been hurt. But being pretty? I don’t really care and not interested.”

SABC has distanced itself from the post that was shared during Mo G and Bujy’s show The Wkndr.

“The SABC can confirm that the Twitter poll that went out on Metro FM's account for #TheWkndr Show, was unapproved content placed on social media without endorsement from the station,” SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said.