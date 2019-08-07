'Changing coaches not good for SA'

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana says the country deserves better after yet another coach bit the dust when Stuart Baxter resigned from Bafana Bafana last week.

Baxter parted ways with the national team after two years in charge.

Kekana was recently part of Baxter's squad that reached the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The industrious midfielder said he was shocked to learn that the Brit had vacated his position.

"It was unfortunate to lose the coach at this time where we thought we would continue and build something," Kekana said.

"We are a nation that deserves better, to be honest. Whoever takes over the hot seat should try to bring something new and different."