Jabu Mahlangu to Benni McCarthy: Turn down the Bafana coach job if Safa makes an offer

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu says Benni McCarthy should not accept the Bafana Bafana coaching job if he is approached by the South African Football Association (Safa) in the coming weeks.

The Bafana seat remains vacant after Stuart Baxter's resignation last week and Molefi Ntseki has been asked to take over as caretaker while Safa continues to search for a permanent replacement for the Briton.

Mahlangu said the Bafana job could destroy his former team-mate at this early stage of his promising coaching career and he should reject any offer from Safa.

“I have heard a lot of people talking about Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana and it appears he wants the job‚" the outspoken Mahlangu said.