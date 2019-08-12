'Don't overlook De Sa for Bafana'

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi feels Roger de Sa's name should also be thrown in the hat for the vacant Bafana Bafana coaching job.

SA Football Association (Safa) is on a lookout for a new coach after the resignation of Stuart Baxter a fortnight ago.

It's believed that Safa's hierarchy is favouring a local coach, with Mamelodi Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela of Golden Arrows, Gavin Hunt of Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City's Benni McCarthy among the names that have been suggested.

However, Moloi, a former Pirates assistant coach and Chippa United head coach, has a strong view that De Sa also deserves a chance to lead Bafana.

"I see you guys are throwing names in, like Pitso, Gavin Hunt and Steve Komphela, but you are not throwing in Roger de Sa's name. He should be asked if he'd take a chance if Safa gives him the job," Moloi told Sowetan.

Moloi argued that De Sa boasts an incredible pedigree when it comes to continental football, having led Bucs to the CAF Champions League final which they lost to Al Ahly of Egypt in 2013.

"He's the only coach... I don't know if you guys follow history, when Pirates were campaigning CAF Champions League they were also campaigning in three cup finals here at home, it had never happened.

"It's not easy to play continental football and still play the finals of domestic competitions, but Roger did that.

"Let's not look at these three guys [Komphela, Hunt and Mosimane] only as if Roger didn't achieve anything."