'Killer' tips Sundowns to win every cup on offer this term

Almost-forgotten former striker Katlego Mphela insists that he is still going strong and has not fallen on hard times since the end of his playing days.

The lethal former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs marksman drifted into the wilderness in the past few years after a goal-laden career.

"Killer", as Mphela was affectionately known, was last on the books of Royal Eagles in 2017 and has since quietly hung up his boots.

"I am doing well. I am healthy. My life is okay and I am happy. I thank the fans for all the support over the years and even to this day they still believe in me," Mphela told Sowetan.

"Life is different now as compared to when I was a player. It takes some getting used to but everything with me is fine."

The 34-year-old said he has been busy with grassroots football development and is interested in acquiring coaching qualifications.