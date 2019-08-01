EFF capitalises on internal rifts in ANC with Derek Hanekom revelation

It is no secret that in 2017 the EFF and other opposition parties actively lobbied ANC MPs to vote with them in a vote of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma.

It is also no secret that some MPs and senior leaders of the ANC and its alliance partners were vocal about the damage that support for Zuma was doing to the credibility of the government and the party.

After the UDM succeeded in its court challenge against then speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete's decision to deny a secret ballot, EFF leader Julius Malema openly called for ANC MPs to break ranks with the governing party.

The revelation that Derek Hanekom met with the EFF over the ousting of Zuma should come as no surprise.

Malema's claim that there is a list of ANC MPs who engaged in meetings with the opposition over the ousting of Zuma, should also not raise any alarms.