Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom resigns as ANC MP

Former minister of tourism Derek Hanekom has resigned as a member of the National Assembly.

Hanekom did not make it back into the cabinet when President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured his executive two weeks ago.

He joins a long list of former ministers who have left parliament for various reasons.

Bathabile Dlamini, Jeff Radebe, Susan Shabangu and Siyabonga Cwele are some of the long serving ANC members who will not be representing the ANC in parliament.

Hanekom, along with the other former ministers, would have been backbenchers in the National Assembly and risked losing out on huge ministerial pensions.

The office of the ANC in parliament confirmed Hanekom’s resignation.

He has been a member of parliament since 1999 and has served in various including agriculture and land affairs, science and technology as well his most recent portfolio of tourism.