Jacob Zuma says Derek Hanekom is 'a known enemy agent'

Former president Jacob Zuma has added his former minister, Derek Hanekom, to his list of spies, tweeting on Thursday morning that Hanekom "is a known enemy agent".

Zuma said he was not surprised by revelations from EFF leader Julius Malema that Hanekom worked with the EFF to help remove him through a vote of no confidence.

Zuma took to Twitter early on Thursday morning to weigh in on the matter after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule called Hanekom a "charlatan" and "wedge-driver".

“It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo commission. Derek Hanekom is a known enemy agent,” Zuma tweeted.

Last week, the former president appeared before the state capture commission of inquiry, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, where he claimed his removal from office was informed by intelligence forces.

He also claimed that those who spoke out against him, like former head of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Siphiwe Nyanda and former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, were apartheid spies.

Zuma did not say why he appointed Hanekom as a member of his executive if he knew he was an "enemy agent".

In a statement issued late on Wednesday night, Magashule said he was dismayed by Hanekom’s confession that he had had several meetings with the opposition EFF to indicate that some ANC MPs would side with the EFF in a vote of no confidence.