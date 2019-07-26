ANC divided over Derek Hanekom

Derek Hanekom's admission that he met with the EFF to oust former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be debated at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, starting today.

Sowetan has learnt that NEC members loyal to Zuma are planning to push for Hanekom's exclusion from the meeting as he cannot be trusted.

Hanekom is one of ANC's long-serving members and his fate in the party's highest decision-making body now appears to hang in the balance.

This week he confirmed that he held several meetings with EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee ahead of a motion of no confidence in Zuma in which a plan to topple him was discussed.

ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said it was wrong for Hanekom to have discussed such serious matters with the opposition party and that they would want the NEC to discuss this.