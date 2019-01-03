Derek Hanekom shades 'filthier Johannesburg' and Twitter ain't happy
The last thing Derek Hanekom expected when he tweeted about a "filthier" Johannesburg was an avalanche of clapbacks from Twitter, but that's exactly what he got.
On Wednesday, Hanekom tweeted a photo of a dirty Johannesburg street corner with the caption addressed to city mayor Herman Mashaba.
Hanekom wrote: "@HermanMashaba you promised so much, but parts of the city are filthier than ever before. Not good. This is a basic municipal function."
Our Johannesburg. The commercial centre of our country. @HermanMashaba you promised so much, but parts of the city are filthier than ever before. Not good. This is a basic municipal function. pic.twitter.com/DltrUXJ7kH— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) January 2, 2019
It didn't take long for Twitter to turn the heat on Hanekom.
Many people felt that Hanekom's swipe at the DA-led municipality was unwarranted, considering that the DA had only recently taken over from Hanekom's ANC, which had failed to turn the city around in the years that the ruling party had been in charge.
In another tweet addressed to opposition parties, the DA and EFF, Hanekom said: "There is a litter strewn on every corner. "@Our_DA you control this municipality. With your partner @EFFSouthAfrica. Surely you can do better than this?"
This is on Albertina Sisulu Rd, the main route from the airport into town. There is a litter strewn on every corner. @Our_DA you control this municipality. With your partner @EFFSouthAfrica. Surely you can do better than this? pic.twitter.com/7sqjawE5kW— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) January 2, 2019
And just like that, Hanekom threw himself under the Twitter bus. It was clapbacks galore.
Shut up, Johannesburg was found in that condition when was taken from your looting and corrupt ANC gangaters. Mashaba is working so tirelessly to fix the mess you left behind. #BIGMOUTH— Pesheshe (@CodesaSellout) January 2, 2019
Really Mr Hanekom? You can take pictures like this all over South Africa, also in the many municipalities run by the ANC. Why make this out to be an issue specific to the DA and EFF? I wasn’t expecting this cheap shot from you.— Louis Africa (@LouisAfrica63) January 2, 2019
This tweet displays gross ignorance. If you've been frequently moving in around the city, you'd notice the difference being done. Choosing one area that's bad and neglecting the ongoing change is cheap politicking at its best.— Smiling George (@SmilinGeorge_SA) January 2, 2019
Yes Derek. This part of Johannesburg was clean during @MYANC rule, right?— RIGOGO_ZA (@RodneyNkhwashu) January 2, 2019
Derek. This is pathetically opportunistic. Look at the rest of South Africa on every front. The ANC has al sorts of litter strewn everywhere - looting, corruption, sewerage not working - Really!!!— Konrad Bartel (@KonradBartel) January 2, 2019
You, an ANC deployee, mentioning of opposition parties in this matter dilutes the real issue and makes it sounds like some cheap politicking point scoring. You can do better to address this.— C.K. Zwide (@CkZwide) January 2, 2019
Oh keep quiet, Derek. Really. @HermanMashaba has done, is doing more, for Johannesburg in the small time he has been mayor than all the mayors of your dysfunctional party put together. The ANC is incapable of fulfilling basic municipal services.— Brandon Gregory (@3randon_Gregory) January 2, 2019