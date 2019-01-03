Derek Hanekom shades 'filthier Johannesburg' and Twitter ain't happy

The last thing Derek Hanekom expected when he tweeted about a "filthier" Johannesburg was an avalanche of clapbacks from Twitter, but that's exactly what he got.

On Wednesday, Hanekom tweeted a photo of a dirty Johannesburg street corner with the caption addressed to city mayor Herman Mashaba.

Hanekom wrote: "@HermanMashaba you promised so much, but parts of the city are filthier than ever before. Not good. This is a basic municipal function."