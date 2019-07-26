It's been hard, but we're going to get things right: Gauteng health MEC promises big changes

Two months into the job, newly-appointed Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says his journey has been a roller-coaster ride so far.

"I haven't felt that I have arrived, like I have settled in. I don't think I have landed as yet; we're in the process of landing," he told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

Born and bred in Soweto, the 43-year-old said his typical day involved back-to-back meetings, hospital visits and a lot of reading up.

Despite long days on the job, the married father of three still finds the time to feed his two-month-old son, who was born two days before he was sworn in, and play with his two other sons.

Masuku was appointed to the tough position two months ago. Some of the the burning issues he has faced include overcrowding at hospitals, staff shortages, lack of infrastructure, filing systems and alleged under-spending of the budget.