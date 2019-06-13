Every man for themselves as MPs resign en masse to maximise on cash out benefits

One of the consequences of the democratic dispensation is that politics has become a career choice like any other.

Resignations by former ministers should be understood as them exercising a career choice.

Unlike the context of the Struggle against apartheid, when those who chose to enter politics did so as an act of sacrifice and there was very little to gain from being politically active.

Even with the hope of a victory against the oppressive system, only the very elite felt guaranteed that they would somehow be rewarded for their troubles.

The overused notion that MPs accept their party's nomination solely because of their commitment to serving the people should be taken with a very big pinch of salt.

Most individuals are not interested in being stuck in the same post for a long time. They want to know that they can be promoted or that there are prospects for growth and mobility.

Becoming a minister, outside of becoming the president of the country, could be said to be the highest achievement of a career in politics. According to SA's electoral system, making the cut as a MP brings a person one step closer to attaining this prestigious position.