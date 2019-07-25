ANC's cadre deployment needs clear policy document on what criteria are

The ANC's policy of cadre deployment came under the spotlight at the state capture commission last week.

This came as former president Jacob Zuma responded to former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan's testimony.

Unpacking the ANC's cadre deployment policy and how it has fared in practice is key to identifying the effects of blurring of the lines between party and state.

Although the ANC has a deployment committee and the practice of deploying party loyalists throughout the state is ubiquitous and well known, the party does not seem to have a publicly available policy document on cadre deployment.

The commission has to rely on the testimony of senior leaders of the ANC to make sense of this policy.

According to Zuma, the role of the deployment committee is to recommend people for posts in state entities, including leadership and boards of state-owned enterprises as well as leadership of government departments.