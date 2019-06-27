Councils must pay the workers

One of the greatest achievements of the post-apartheid South African state has been the creation of a progressive labour regime.

Workers' rights, which workers had to fight hard for during apartheid, were guaranteed through the constitution as well as a number of pieces of legislation passed, especially during Nelson Mandela's tenure as president.

These legal measures sought to restore the dignity of the South African working class, which for many decades was on the receiving end of exploitative and discriminatory labour practices by both the government and private sector.

Among the rights that became guaranteed with the attainment of liberation was the right to be paid fairly for one's labour.

We are still far from this right being fully realised, but as a country we have made tremendous progress - even the recently introduced national minimum wage to ensure that no one is paid less than R20 an hour.