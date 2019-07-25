Joburg City Power hit by virus, affecting electricity purchases

A virus has hit City Power and is seriously affecting the company's services such buying prepaid electricity.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the virus hit the company's IT system this morning.

"The virus has attacked our database and other software's, impacting most of our applications and networks. This has affected our customers' ability to vend, that is buying electricity, upload invoices, or access our website.

"It may also affect our response to some outages as the system to order and dispatch material is affected," Mangena said.

Mangena said an IT team has been working on the problem since 1am and hopes it will be resolved by midday.