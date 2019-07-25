South Africa

Joburg City Power hit by virus, affecting electricity purchases

By Penwell Dlamini - 25 July 2019 - 09:44
Johannesburg City Power has been hit by a virus affecting customers' ability to buy electricity.
Johannesburg City Power has been hit by a virus affecting customers' ability to buy electricity.
Image: Felix Lipov/123RF STOCK PHOTO

A virus has hit City Power and is seriously affecting the company's services such buying prepaid electricity.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the virus hit the company's IT system this morning.

"The virus has attacked our database and other software's, impacting most of our applications and networks. This has affected our customers' ability to vend, that is buying electricity, upload invoices, or access our website.

"It may also affect our response to some outages as the system to order and dispatch material is affected," Mangena said.

Mangena said an IT team has been working on the problem since 1am and hopes it will be resolved by midday.

READ MORE:

Electricity supply threatened in Jozi as cold front lashes Gauteng

The cold temperatures in Johannesburg are affecting more than just moods. It is causing a strain on the city's power network.
News
13 hours ago

Alex to be without power for at least two days after substation fire

It will take at least two days to restore power to Alexandra, Johannesburg, after a substation burnt out on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive fire roaring in Makhanda
Massive fire roaring in Makhanda
X