Cape Town surfer 'murderers' were out on bail for hijacking

A second suspect appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the murder of surfer David Wolfromm.

Mark Anthony Williams, 33, was arrested in Philippi on Wednesday, two weeks after he and co-accused, Wilson Wilschut, 30, allegedly robbed Wolfromm and shot him before loading him into the back of his silver Nissan X-Trail and stealing it.

Both men are out on bail for a separate hijacking incident they allegedly committed in Simon's Town.

Police said on Thursday that Williams was arrested after a "task team" was established to find him.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk Williams was charged with murder, kidnapping, malicious damage to property and defeating the course of justice.

Wilschut was arrested days after the murder which happened on the late afternoon of May 8 as Wolfromm came out of the sea after surfing at Witsand, a quiet beach in the Cape Town southern peninsula.

According to the state, the men stole the vehicle and attempted to show off their "new car" to two women who were walking on the road nearby.

One of the women, a state witness, said she knew the accused and she and her friend got into the car when he asked them if they wanted a ride.

But unbeknown to the women, Wolframm was lying in the back of the SUV under a towel and bleeding from a bullet wound.