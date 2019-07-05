Silence on colourism makes us susceptible to prejudice

When being faced with many phobias and isms of the world, it is always hard to understand when you are a victim of it, the kind that is blissful to a point of becoming subliminal perpetuators.

Take poor little DJ Zinhle who found herself trampled by the stampede on social media to educate Pearl Thusi about colourism last week.

In the bubble that she once lived in, Zinhle could not understand how a light-skinned black person could take away opportunities from another of a darker hue. This bubble was popped when she realised this issue might possibly affect her child.

We are colonised people, we carry the burdens of unsettled oppressions of the past like they were our shadows; omnipresent and tethered.