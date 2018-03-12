Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'blackface' snap
Bonnie Mbuli has strong opinions over Pearl Thusi's "blackface" photoshoot which caused a raging debate on Twitter.
In the wake of the debate Bonnie did not mince her words when she labelled the shoot "distasteful".
Pearl shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot in which she was painted a darker complexion.
The pictures angered darker complexion women but the actress didn't seem to care about the commentary.
And here’s the whole collection... to limit having to struggle via strolling on my super hero ish. ❤️🌍👑— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) March 8, 2018
Angeke ngizwe ngani. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xnbodqCDy4
The initial image of Pearl‚ which she has revealed was part photoshoot‚ was posted by the actress on international women's day.
The term black-face refers to a non-black person painting a black face on‚ however Twitter felt Pearl was blatantly disregarding the issue of colourism. Even though it immediately raised some red flags for many tweeps‚ Pearl responded to all the "hate" by posting more pictures.
Bonnie was just not having it and made her thoughts clearly known:
Blackface will never be palatable,I don’t care who is “rocking it” ,go argue with your concealer !— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 9, 2018
It’s hugely problematic, Colourism has economic and social implications that run real deep,blackface will never be cute,artistic or creative!!! https://t.co/nt4JrJT9Dp— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 11, 2018
No sub sis,i shared my thoughts with Pearl after she asked if I was subtweeting her,my thoughts were clear ,that it’s blackface and it’s distasteful. https://t.co/tb2iOjHhyP— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 11, 2018
Other people also joined the chorus.
Dear @PearlThusi— Musa Nkone (@priddyrad) March 10, 2018
I know you are Black & you might think Black Face is only effective when it’s looked at from a racial perspective but can we please not forget that colorism is a thing, a thing within our Black community. I am not only offended by this, I am disgusted.
Regards https://t.co/Fl1s8Ju7EK
HERES AN IMAGE OF PEARL THUSI DOING BLACK FACE— Sine Funani (@SineFunani) March 9, 2018
HERES AN IMAGE OF ANOTHER PULBIC FIGURE BEING MAD DISRESPECTFUL
HERES AN IMAGE OF ANOTHER SO CALLED ROLE MODEL DISCREDITING US BLACK WOMAN
HERES ANOTHER IMAGE OF PHOTOGRAPHERS CHOOSING TO ONLY ACKNOWLEDGE LIGHT SKINS @PearlThusi https://t.co/2K0SncQ61k
The self hate amongst black: Apartheid yasbulala. Zolo lokhu Pearl was painted two shades of black, nobody noticed that. Abanye bathe she was wearing someone else's race (black face/ white face). Am I d only one obone ismomondiya nendoni yamanzi combo!? Equally black & beautiful— Dubelihle wa Diphsy (@SneshyDubelihle) March 11, 2018
Despite the heat Pearl remained unapologetic and continued to share more pictures from the shoot.
She also continued with business as usual on her Twitter page.
Babe. I’ve been called so many names via beng light skinned that I don’t even get touched anymore. Since I was a kid. And apparently light skinned blacks don’t have a right to be upset. So I keep quiet. https://t.co/AEvwHPVWb2— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) March 11, 2018
Meanwhile people on Twitter are just chilling‚ looking at her like:
Pearl Thusi Loves Getting The Attention , Her Latest PhotoShoot Of The "Black Face" Will Cost Her A lot Nd I'm Here For Her DOWNFALL pic.twitter.com/NYOFVMQD1W— HIMTHIRD (@HimThird) March 8, 2018