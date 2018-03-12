Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'blackface' snap

Bonnie Mbuli has strong opinions over Pearl Thusi's "blackface" photoshoot which caused a raging debate on Twitter.

In the wake of the debate Bonnie did not mince her words when she labelled the shoot "distasteful".

Pearl shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot in which she was painted a darker complexion.

The pictures angered darker complexion women but the actress didn't seem to care about the commentary.