People a lighter shade of black get better chances to go far in life

Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles has to be applauded for his frankness in telling the media that though her daughter is hugely talented, her success has been helped by the fact that she is light-complexioned.

Racism has been part and parcel of the United States, but racism's more obnoxious cousin, colourism, has hardly been spoken about.

Black people in the US grapple with colourism every day. But they have always avoided talking about it in public.

Darker-skinned black Americans get called nasty names: Sambo, Kunta Kinte, etc. Their lighter-skinned cousins, on the other hand, get complimented on their "good hair" and "fine skin".

Beyonce's father and former manager decided to use his celebrity in an attempt to highlight the issue.

He recently gave an interview with Ebony magazine to discuss his book Racism: From the Eyes of a Child in which he admitted that when he was a young man, deeply ingrained colourism led him to only date white or light-skinned black women who appeared white.

"When I was growing up, my mother used to say, 'Don't ever bring no nappy-head Black girl to my house'," Knowles told Ebony.