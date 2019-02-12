Pic of The Day

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi: I stand for African black girl magic always

By Chrizelda Kekana - 12 February 2019 - 08:26
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi says she ventured deep into Africa because she knew she'd have a market there.
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi says she ventured deep into Africa because she knew she'd have a market there.
Image: Instagram/Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Scandal! actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is all about representing black girl magic in her personal capacity, fighting for the struggles of the dark-skinned young girl.

Nambitha told TshisaLIVE recently that she has always been aware of her darker complexion and said she realised quite early on in her career that she had to use her strengths to her advantage, even if these were labelled as weaknesses by other people.

“I knew my strengths but more than that I had a strategy of what I wanted to do with my career. So I focused on building a reel, to avoid the common practice of being typecast. I also diversified my portfolio and one of the ways was doing campaigns. I did a lot of Pan-African campaigns, I know my market and my appeal and I stand for African black girl magic always."

Nambitha has previously shared how she was bullied for her dark skin when she was younger and said the entertainment industry in particular was all about colourism.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shines the light on female pimps with new TV gig

Star opens up about playing a woman pimp on Scandal!
News
12 days ago

And while colourism is an ongoing debate, there is a general agreement that dark-skinned girls often get the short end of the stick.

It is for this reason that Nambitha started a campaign, #SheSpeaks, to show young girls that hard work will earn them their due credit, even if they might have to fight a bit harder.

“I’m all for women empowerment and I have this movement meant to help women. #SheSpeaks by Lady Nam is an ever-growing movement and it represents what I stand for. It is about having confidence no matter the colour or shade of your skin, your background or circumstance. It is about having a voice and using it.”

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X